Rihanna Shares New Images of Her Baby Boy: ‘My Son Found Out His Sibling is Going to the Oscars’

Rihanna’s son is adorable. The Fenty Queen is preparing for her Oscars performance but took some time out to show that her son is a little jealous that his sibling is headed to the Academy Awards and not him.

“my son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him,” Rihanna wrote.

Rihanna would also share images of what is happening in her son’s life.

According to Variety, when the 2023 event airs live on ABC on March 12, Rihanna will perform her Oscar-nominated song “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

The song, with music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson and lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler, stands as her first Oscar nomination with a nod for Best Original Song. Rih will make history with the performance, becoming the first Black woman to perform at the Oscars while pregnant.