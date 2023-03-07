Get paid, Geno Smith. Get Paid. The Seattle Seahawks have locked the NFL Comeback Player of the Year and their Pro Bowl quarterback into a new contract. According to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, Geno’s deal is for three years and $105 million. It includes $52 million in the first year.

The agreement comes ahead of the team deadline to apply the franchise tag and provides stability in the quarterback position after the departure of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Last year, Smith played on a one-year deal that paid him $3.5 million. Leading the Seahawks to an unexpected playoff appearance as the NFC’s seventh seed, Smith finished first in the league in completion percentage (69.8%), sixth in total quarterback rating (60.8), and fourth in touchdown passes (30).

