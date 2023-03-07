Singer Chilli from TLC, 51, and actor Matthew Lawrence, 42, sparked dating rumors after they were spotted holding hands on the beach in Hawaii. Although Chilli denied they were a couple, soon after they became Instagram official after she took him home to meet her family for the holidays..

Now the happy couple are reportedly trying for a baby. Chilli’s rep, Christal Jordan confirmed their union. “I’ve been with Chilli since 2005 and I’ve never seen her this in love,” Jordan told PEOPLE. “She is glowing. They are really cute together.”

PEOPLE reports:

Advertisement

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Friday, The Boy Meets World actor shared how he and the TLC singer met as well as their future plans to have kids.

When asked by ET’s Deidre Behar if children are in the cards in the near future, Lawrence said, “That’s the game plan. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

“My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli,” he said. “I’ve never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before. She’s really, really special.”