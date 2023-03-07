Yung Miami Says She Never Wants To Get Married: ‘Men Are Not Faithful’

Yung Miami Says She Never Wants To Get Married: ‘Men Are Not Faithful’

Marriage isn’t for everybody. Yung Miami shared on Instagram Live that she takes everything personally as a part of the reason why marriage isn’t for her.

“I don’t want to get married ’cause I feel like men are not faithful,” Miami said. “If I get married, I’m giving my life away to you, and I’m going to be with you for the rest of my life. I take everything personal, if I’m with you and you step out on me, I’m never going to forgive you.”

She added, “If my husband cheats on me, I’m going to kill him. I’m going to bury you, because now I’m embarrassed, and I’m never going to look at you the same.”

Advertisement

Yung Miami recently got into the love life of someone else. On the latest episode of Caresha Please, Trina was the special guest, and no question was left unasked.

Miami inquired about the rumors of her dating Missy Elliott and even asked her to choose between two of her exes; Lil Wayne and French Montana. The convo eventually turned sexual, asking Trina if she preferred head of sex. Trina immediately and candidly answered, “I don’t care if it takes you two hours, you’re gonna suck it until I cum.”