Words by: Brandon Simmons

Bun B is always doing something for the community in Houston. This past weekend, along with a host of other stars, the “Get Throwed” rapper showed up to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

Bun B performed at the show last year and was invited again to be the face of Black Heritage Day. The NRG stadium was sold-out with nearly 75,000 people in attendance. The Houston rapper performed with a band while sporting a leather fit with a poncho and cowboy hat, truly embracing the rodeo culture.

Artists on the lineup this year were Tela, Jazze Pha, 8 Ball & MJG, David Banner, Lil Flip, and Big K.R.I.T. Attendees were in for a treat as more Hip-Hop legends hit the stage. Cupid, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Trinidad James, Slim Thug, Killa Kyleon, and Erykah Badu also performed. Trinidad James was looking festive as well, performing his hit song, “All Gold Everything,” while dressed like the “King of Cowboys,” Roy Rogers.

The Rodeo Takeover was a success but didn’t end exactly the way the city wanted it to. Unfortunately, the poncho Bun B was performing in went missing that night. He took to Facebook to alert everyone and rewarded $1,000 to the person who returned it to him. This poncho is near and dear to him as it has the UGK logo on it in the original Houston Oilers’ colors. The Houston Oilers were a football team that originated in the AFL before the league merged with the NFL in the 60s and 70s.

Fortunately, the poncho was returned late Monday night as the 49-year-old rapper posted it on Instagram.