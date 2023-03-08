Gucci Mane has been announced as the performer at halftime when the Atlanta Hawks play Memphis later this month, the franchise announced Monday. On March 26, the game will begin early at 6 p.m.

“I’m excited to be performing again for the Hawks halftime show after seven years,” said Gucci Mane. “I can’t wait to perform in front of all the fans and watch the Hawks walk away with a W.”

With tracks like “Letter To Takeoff” and “Sh*t Crazy Remix (Feat. BIG30, Sett, Mac Critter),” Gucci Mane’s most recent collection mixtape, SO ICY BOYZ: THE FINALE, shows both his own music and music from his roster of The New 1017 signees.

The project completes the SO ICY series, which included SO ICY CHRISTMAS, GUCCI MANE PRESENTS: SO ICY SUMMER, SO ICY GANG: THE REUP (a deluxe extension of 2020’s SO ICY GANG, VOL. 1), and SO ICY BOYZ.

The Atlanta Hawks are 32-33 for the season and holding on to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.