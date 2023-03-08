Nick Cannon trolled the Internet to believe he had another baby on the way. Instead, it’s a TV show, kind of. Cannon announced Who’s Having My Baby With Nick Cannon, a new game show where Kevin Hart is the host.

Dubbed “The Mother of all Game Shows,” the show seems to have a run of contestants that wants to have Nick Cannon’s baby. But it’s not that simple, Variety notes the clip floating online is a sketch for a bigger project.

The bigger project may be Hart’s E! game show, Celebrity Game Face, which is set to return on April 6 and pair celebrities against each other in challenges.

Meanwhile, Cannon’s The Future Superstar Tour was launched at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, February 25, in collaboration with Live Nation, the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), and Nick Cannon. Amber Grimes, Lydia Asrat, Sujit Kundu, Datwon Thomas, and L.A. Reid were on a panel of music industry professionals that discussed with Nick Cannon what it takes to break into the business and become a superstar.

A star-studded lineup of up-and-coming musicians, including Zoe Osama, winner of the BMAC x Ncredible Future Superstar grant and the opening act for the Los Angeles performance, performed after the conversation.

Osama is the first of 24 Future Superstar award recipients to be named during the tour. He or she will get a $5,000 cash prize, professional mentoring, and a chance to take part in a local performance. 24 musicians will receive $5,000 awards from BMAC and Ncredible in a collaboration with Live Nation. Together with the grants, BMAC and Ncredible are working together to host an educational panel with music executives at the start of each event to impart knowledge and respond to queries from the public about how to realize their full potential.

The Future Superstar Tour will continue throughout March and into April before coming to an end on April 8 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Big Boss Vette, 24KGOLDN, Samba, Pop Money, and many other artists are headlining the tour, and the Superstar seminars are held before each performance.

Tickets are available for the tour here. You can see images from the Los Angeles opener below.