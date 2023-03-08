The eagerly awaited album Keed Speak To ‘Em 2 will be released on Friday, March 17, 2023, according to Lil Keed‘s estate.

Also, the album track listing, as well as a new single and music video for “Self Employed,” were shared via Instagram.

Collaborations with artists, including NAV, Big Sean, Trippie Redd, KayCyy, and Fridayy can be included on the album. Together with Keed’s biological brothers Lil Gotit and StickBaby, the album also includes Young Thug, Dolly White, and Karlae, who are all signed to Young Stoner Life Records.

Keed’s mother Tonnie Woods-Reed, originally revealed the album in a personal note. In the statement, his mother says that Keed was working diligently on the record just before he passed away and that its publication serves to solidify his legacy.

You can see the new video and tracklist below.