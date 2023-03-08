Logic has announced a tour following the release of his College Park album. Logic: The College Park Tour with Special Guest Juicy J will launch in Madison, WI, on May 25.

The tour will receive additional support from C Dot Castro and Travis Stacey.

College Park marks the beginning of Logic’s new chapter while simultaneously encompassing his whole musical and personal experience to date. After working with Def Jam Records for ten years, Logic decided to go independent. It teamed up with BMG for his most recent album, which includes the singles “Wake Up,” “Paradise II” with Norah Jones, “Highlife,” and “Lightsabers.”

The show will touch Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, and more.

You can see the run of tour dates below.