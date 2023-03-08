Yesterday, March 7th, it was reported that Metro Boomin’ had sold a portion of his publishing catalog for $70 million to the LA-based investment group, Shamrock Captial.

Billboard broke the story, however, neither party involved had any comment on the acquisition.

The critically acclaimed producer has had 99 total entries on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, two No. 1s and 10 top 10s. As an artist, Metro Boomin has had 46 entries on the Hot 100, has spent 18 weeks at No. 1 on the Rap Producers chart, and three weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 Producers and Hot 100 Songwriters charts.

Over the span of a decade, Metro has produced multiple hit songs such as the Migos’s “Bad and Boujee,” Future’s “Mask Off, “Congratulations” by Post Malone, “Bank Account” by 21 Savage, “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1” by Kanye West, “Jumpman” by Drake and Future, “Heartless” by The Weeknd, “Child’s Play” by Drake, “Tuesday” by iLoveMakonnen, and others.

Metro is the latest artist to sell their publishing catalog. Earlier this year it was reported that Dr. Dre and Future had both sold portions of their music catalog and it was rumored that Michael Jackson’s estate was close to finalizing a nearly billion-dollar deal for a portion of the King Of Pop’s catalog as well.

In December of last year, Metro dropped his second producer album Hero’s & Villians, which debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 and sold roughly 180,000 album equivalents in its first week. In January, Metro became the first non-rapper to amass more than 50 million monthly Spotify listeners.