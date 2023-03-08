adidas has announced the signing of rising star 2022 MLB Rookie of the Year Julio Rodríguez to a multi-year partnership.

According to many, one of baseball’s most promising stars is Rodrguez. One of his many achievements in 2022 earned him the AL Rookie of the Year award, the AL Silver Slugger trophy, and a spot in the All-Star Game. He also became the first player to reach 25 home runs and 25 steals in a debut season.

Off the field, Rodrguez is an active volunteer who finds ways to give back to his community. Most recently, he gave toys, baseball gear, and even an ambulance to Loma de Cabrera, the Dominican Republic, his homeland.

“Julio is a bright light in the game – he has already shown the potential to become one of the best baseball players in the world,” said Aaron Seabron, General Manager, US Sports. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to the adidas family and can’t wait to see him continue to prove that ‘Impossible is Nothing.’”

“Joining the three stripes family is a dream,” said Rodríguez. “adidas has always represented the best of creativity, performance and culture, all of which are extremely important to me. Together I know we will elevate the game of baseball on and off the field. I’m thrilled to join this legendary brand.”

Aliyah Andrews, Nicole Bates, Kris Bryant, Luis Robert Jr., Corey Seager, and Trea Turner are among the other adidas Dugout professional partners that Rodriguez has joined.