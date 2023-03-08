SOURCE SPORTS: LeBron on Twitter as Bronny Rises to Five-Star Ratings: ‘Bronny Better Than Some in the NBA’

LeBron James has some time on his hands right now dealing with a foot injury. While at home catching up on basketball across the league, King James had a realization.

“Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I’ve been watching on league pass stoday,” James tweeted. “Shit lightweight hilarious.”

Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today. Shit lightweight hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 7, 2023

On3 elevated Bronny James to a five-star rating in their projects, making him the ninth-best player in his class. He is currently projected as the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to the Orlando Magic.

Bronny James is currently weighing college offers and ahead of the playoffs is averaging 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals.