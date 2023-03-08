One of high school basketball’s most esteemed awards, the 2023 Morgan Wootten National Players of the Year, has been awarded to Mikaylah Williams of Parkway High School in Louisiana and Isaiah Collier of Wheeler High School in Georgia.

Both athletes, who were chosen by the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee and the Wootten Family, uphold the history of greatness established by the award, which honors all-star achievement not only on the court but also in the classroom and in the community. On Tuesday, March 28, Williams and Collier will compete alongside the other 2023 McDonald’s All American Games finalists at Houston’s Toyota Center.

Past winners include LeBron James (’03), Dwight Howard (’04), Candace Parker (’04), Maya Moore (‘07), and Azzi Fudd (’21).

Advertisement

“This award means so much to our family, as my father always sought to create well-rounded basketball players. It was just as important to him to coach a person who succeeded in the classroom and community, not just on the court,” said Joe Wootten, Chairman of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee. “Mikaylah and Isaiah truly represent my dad’s legacy as 2023 recipients of this award. They are such good people who are also amazing basketball players. I know they are going to continue to do great things in the future.”

Mikaylah, an LSU commit, promotes diversity at her school by working with students who have disabilities and planning events all year long.

Isaiah, a USC recruit, is active in his neighborhood and gives his time to feed and provide supplies for the homeless in downtown Atlanta.

You can learn more about the McDonald’s All American Games here.