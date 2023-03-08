The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You” Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

The Weeknd continues to run up the numbers. His latest edition of “Die for You,” featuring Ariana Grande, has hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The leap happened from the No. 6 slot.

According to Luminate, the song “Die for You,” dropped on XO/Republic Records, received 81.1 million radio airplay audience impressions (up less than 1%), 32.4 million streaming (up 181%), and 14,000 sales (up 1,170%), between February 24 and March 2.

The No. 1 single is the seventh for both The Weeknd and Grande. Their most recent No. 1s was “Save Your Tears,” another duet between the two.

The collaboration follows the single’s stunning resurgence, which has completed “the longest climb to #1 in U.S. radio history.”

Fans got a sneak view of the collaboration via Ariana’s TikTok account. She posted herself working on the vocals and revealing that she composed and recorded a verse for one of her friends after a 14-hour day on the set of Jon M. Chu’s next film WICKED.

Continuing his worldwide dominance, Abel has become the first artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners.