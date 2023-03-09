Bad Bunny is set to bring a WWE Premium Live Event, formerly known as a pay-per-view, to his home of Puerto Rico. WWE made the announcement on Wednesday.

The event will be WWE Backlash, and it will be the first live WWE event in Puerto Rico since January 2005.

“In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn’t able to attend New Year’s Revolution at el Coliseo,” said Bad Bunny. “Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event and this time I won’t miss it.”

“We’re excited to bring Backlash to San Juan as the demand for WWE premium live events outside of the continental United States continues to grow,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “Bad Bunny is one of the world’s most-popular entertainers and nowhere is that more evident than in his native Puerto Rico.”