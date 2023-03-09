Muhammad Ali will be the subject of an eight-part event series that is headed to Peacock. According to Variety, the series is led by Regé-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Willmott.
The scripted drama series, Excellence: 8 Fights, is based on the biography, Ali: A Life, written by Jonathan Eig. Executive producers on the project include Page, Freeman, Willmott, Lori McCreary from Revelations Entertainment, and Emily Brown. Along with CBS Studios and UCP, Eig will work as a producer.
The show’s official synopsis reads:
Excellence: 8 Fights will chronicle eight distinct and defining moments in the iconic life of Muhammad Ali. Each episode will be framed by one fight from Ali’s life, but the essence of the episode, what it’s really about, is the internal fight – the drama outside the ring – where we will explore the struggle going on in the heart and mind of one of the most consequential and controversial figures of the 20th century.