Muhammad Ali will be the subject of an eight-part event series that is headed to Peacock. According to Variety, the series is led by Regé-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Willmott.

The scripted drama series, Excellence: 8 Fights, is based on the biography, Ali: A Life, written by Jonathan Eig. Executive producers on the project include Page, Freeman, Willmott, Lori McCreary from Revelations Entertainment, and Emily Brown. Along with CBS Studios and UCP, Eig will work as a producer.

The show’s official synopsis reads:

