NBA and Seattle Supersonics legend Shawn Kemp was arrested on Wednesday and booked into Pierce County jail. According to ESPN, Kemp was arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting.

Police in Tacoma, WA, stated an incident between two cars near the Tacoma Mall led to shots being fired Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported, and one of the cars involved fled the scene.

Kemp was booked on a felony drive-by-shooting charge at 5:58 p.m. local time, four hours after the incident.

In his NBA career, Kemp was a six-time NBA All-star after being drafted 17th overall in the 1989 draft.