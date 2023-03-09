On this date in 1972, Anthony “AZ” Cruz was born in Brooklyn, New York. Cruz, who became known as AZ as a shortened way to say Asiatic, his righteous attribute from the 5% Nation.

AZ was first heard on Nas’ iconic Illmatic LP on the L.E.S. produced “Life’s A Bitch”. AZ’s verse was so transformative, it landed him a deal with EMI Records in 1994. His first LP, Doe Or Die, earned the street savvy East New Yorker a gold plaque, lead by the infectious single “Sugar Hill” featuring Miss Jones. AZ was also a major part of the legendary collective The Firm, which included Nas, Nature, Foxy Brown and was produced exclusively by Dr. Dre.

Just a couple of years following the commemoration of Doe Or Die 2, which was issued on the 25th anniversary of the original Doe Or Die, AZ says that there is still a possibility of a joint album with him and Nas.

Until then, happy 51st degree day to the God!