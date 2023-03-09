Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant will not face criminal charges after he was seen on Instagram Live flashing a gun in a strip club. Glendale, Colorado, PD announced the decision not to pursue charges.
Following the announcement from local authorities, the Grizzlies announced Morant would miss at least four additional games. The earliest he could possibly return now is against the San Antonio Spurs on March 17. In between, the Warriors will face the Golden State Warriors, the Dallas Mavericks on a home and home, and make a trip to play the Miami HEAT.
Glendale police confirm the incident occurred at Shotgun Willie’s strip club after a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, but they did not have enough evidence to charge a crime. In part, the statement reads:
“GPD was not able to determine that probable cause existed for the filing of any charges. In this case, it should be noted that on the night in question the GPD did not receive any calls for service at the nightclub regarding a weapon of any type. Subsequently, no disturbances were reported, and no citizens or patrons of the club came forward to make a complaint. The investigation also concluded that no one was threatened or menaced with the firearm and in fact no firearm was ever located.”