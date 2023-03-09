Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant will not face criminal charges after he was seen on Instagram Live flashing a gun in a strip club. Glendale, Colorado, PD announced the decision not to pursue charges.

Following the announcement from local authorities, the Grizzlies announced Morant would miss at least four additional games. The earliest he could possibly return now is against the San Antonio Spurs on March 17. In between, the Warriors will face the Golden State Warriors, the Dallas Mavericks on a home and home, and make a trip to play the Miami HEAT.

Glendale police confirm the incident occurred at Shotgun Willie’s strip club after a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, but they did not have enough evidence to charge a crime. In part, the statement reads:

