Jim Jones and Hitmaka are ready to give you an album. The two have announced the release, Back in my Prime, for this Friday. The album is fully produced by Hitmaka, and Jones wants his fans to know “we got hits.”

The cover for the album is shot outside Prime 112 restaurant in Miami.

Jim Jones and producer Hitmaka dropped a lavish visual for “Seen The Money.” Capo raps about his luxurious lifestyle over Hitmaka’s production led by the Alicia Keys “You Don’t Know My Name” sample. Jim can be seen popping bottles on a yacht in Miami Beach and stacking his bread like a Jenga tower.

Jones reflects on his current lifestyle and how his past lifestyle helped elevate his superstar lifestyle with the cadence: “We jumping out of Ferraris and private jets without a suitcase, ‘cause we shop when we land, we got no top on the lamb, hood n***a, all white airs with no socks in the sand. I used to play with the keys, but the locks didn’t jam. We was in, mama’s kitchen playing with the pots and the pans…”