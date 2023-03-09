Words by: Brandon Simmons

R&B singer Keyshia Cole will be starring in her own television series on Lifetime. The popular network announced its plans for the new year, which involves a few stars. Aside from Cole, Janet Jackson, TLC, and Kelly Rowland will all have productions with the network.

The “Love” singer’s series will be titled, Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story and premiere during Black Music Month on June 24. She will serve as executive producer. The series will tell the 41-year-old’s origin from growing up in Oakland, California, to being Grammy nominated. Viewers will also get to see the relationship between Cole and her mother in depth. The “Let It Go” singer released a statement regarding her late mother, Frankie Lons.

“This is a story of a daughter’s love for her mother and although my heart remains broken from her untimely passing, I am honored to be sharing it with the world…I miss her every day and even though she is not here, her presence was felt throughout this film. Mom, I love you.”

Fans are expected to hear a new song from the Oakland native when the movie premiers, titled, “Forever Is A Thing.” Her last single, “I Don’t Wanna Be in Love,” was released in 2021 and reached number 43 on the Billboard Hip Hop/R&B charts. Cole is looking forward to releasing a new album under her new record label, BMG.