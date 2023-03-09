Lil Baby and Drake Album Loading? “Yes Indeed” Collaborators Rumored to be in the Lab

Lil Baby and Drake Album Loading? “Yes Indeed” Collaborators Rumored to be in the Lab

Lil Baby and Drake doing a whole project together? Yes please!

Lil Baby blessed the stage at Rolling Loud this past weekend in Los Angeles, and one song fans can always look forward to hearing is “Yes Indeed.” Serving as Baby’s first collaboration with Drake back in 2018, the song immediately went viral as everyone recited the line: “wah wah wah, b*tch I’m the Baby!”

The dynamic duo has since released even more bangers, including “Girls Want Girls,” “Never Recover,” and “Wants and Needs.”

Now, it appears the two may have a joint project in the works — per Black Coffee, a producer who worked on Drake’s 2022 album titled Honestly, Nevermind. The South African DJ recently went on MacG’s Podcast and Chill to unveil the exciting news, which stems from a conversation he had with Coach K from Quality Control.

Black Coffee states, “He had said to me Lil Baby and Drake are making an album. It’s possible Drake is retiring, I’m like ‘whatever’.”

This seems like a very possible collaboration, given Drake’s last project was a collaborative effort with 21 Savage called Her Loss. The tape debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, as “Rich Flex” immediately became a viral sensation.

Beyond that, Lil Baby was even recording new music at Drake’s mansion in Toronto just last year in May. During a livestream, Drake informed the viewers that Lil Baby was putting in work in The Embassy.”

“By the way, my brother Lil Baby is in the studio right now,” Drake stated. “He’s cooking up. We’re working.”

Soon after, Drake said he wanted to stop the studio session to get Baby so they could gamble together.

If this album does come into fruition, this will be the third Atlanta rapper Drake has done a project with, following 21 Savage as well as Future on 2015’s What A Time To Be Alive.