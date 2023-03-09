Words by: Brandon Simmons

In 2011, R&B crooner Miguel released his hit song “Sure Thing.” 12 years later, it remains a hit-thanks largely to TikTok. Amid finishing up his new album, Miguel just recently found out about the song’s performance on TikTok. It is performing so well that “Sure Thing” has landed in the Top 10 on the UK charts! Also, New Zealand and other European countries have seen the song climb their charts too.

TikTok creators have been using the sped-up version of “Sure Thing” to dance to, calling it the “Sure Thing” challenge. Miguel feels it is “fascinating” how a song so old is still relevant today.

“Getting the information that something of mine from so long ago is picking up, and exponentially picking up, week by week, is just fascinating.”

The Los Angeles singer is no stranger to seeing success on the Billboard charts, as when “Sure Thing” first debuted in 2011, it was highly ranked. It was number one on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, number seven on their Adult R&B Songs chart, and came in at number 14 on Billboard’s Rhythmic chart.

Now, in 2023, the hit song has reached #28 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, surpassing the previous position. In 2011, “Sure Thing” debuted at number 36.