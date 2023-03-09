Actress/Comedian Mo’Nique just revealed that she ‘grew out of’ her open marriage arrangement with husband/manager Sidney Hicks: ‘I didn’t want to sacrifice that just for a lay’

The Precious star, 55, shared that though she and Hicks used to have an open marriage, she has since rethought their arrangement, in a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

‘Life began to happen. I began to see a strength I had never seen before. He loved me at my worst. I didn’t want to sacrifice that just for a lay. So I grew out of that,’ she admitted.

The Oscar winner has previously been candid about the couple’s open marriage in various interviews.

‘We have an agreement that we’ll always be honest, and if sex happens with another person, that’s not a deal breaker for us, that’s not something where we’ll have to say, “Oh God, we’ve got to go to divorce court because you cheated on me.” Because we don’t cheat’.

In 2016 she shared that people ‘didn’t understand’ the arrangement on a podcast with Essence. ‘They thought it was about swinging and orgies, and then there were individuals who are vehement about God, and they were bringing God into their opinions. People lost their minds, and the criticism has never let up.’

At the time she also added that the agreement was her idea.

‘Sidney had this one thing he had to teach me, and that was reciprocity. He said, “If you can have that, it’s only fair that I can have that, too.”‘

‘I wanted to continue to see the gentlemen that I was seeing, and I felt comfortable telling my best friend [Hicks]. I’m grateful he taught me I had to play fair.’

The couple have been married since 2006, and share 17-year-old twin sons Jonathan and David Hicks.

