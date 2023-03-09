Ruff Ryders Announce ‘NYC Ryde Out’ Event to Celebrate DMX on Second Anniversary of His Death

Words by: Brandon Simmons

On April 9, 2021, DMX passed away, and his record label, Ruff Ryders, is planning a tribute to him on what will be the second anniversary of his death.

The legendary record label will host an “NYC Ryde Out.” It will be an event for families and friends in the community to celebrate the life of DMX through music, food, and games. More information about the event can be found at RuffRyders2TheRescue.org.

The Ruff Ryders posted the flier to their Instagram account.

“Save the date! On April 9th please join the Ruff Ryders Family as we celebrate and remember our brother DMX and all our fallen Soldiers with our NYC Ryde Out! Please bring all your family and friends for a day full of food, fun, games and music.”

Since the Mount Vernon rapper tragically passed away, his longtime record label has made sure to keep his name alive. His first posthumous album, Exodus, was released a month after his death. It featured many artists he has collaborated with, such as Swizz Beatz, Jay-Z, Nas, and The LOX. Usher, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Wayne, and the Griselda gang also had features on the album.

Just last week, Wayne released his song, “Kant Nobody,” featuring DMX with Swizz Beatz on production.