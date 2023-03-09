Kevin Durant was ready to make his Phoenix Suns debut at the Footprint Center. Sadly, he suffered a grade 2 sprain in warmups, which will keep him out of action for four to six weeks.

Durant suffered the ankle injury while performing a normal pregame exercise that involved driving to the hoop. Before rising up and completing his workout, he rolled his left ankle and fell to the ground.

Durant left out the arena in a walking boot, with the belief he would not return in the regular season. The Suns’ regular season would wrap in April, the team is currently eyeing the playoffs.

While Durant has been in the lineup, the Suns are undefeated, beating the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, and Dallas Mavericks. The Suns won the Wednesday night matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-101 behind 44 points from Devin Booker.

Here’s video of Kevin Durant slipping on the floor pregame.



