SOURCE SPORTS: Tom Brady Shuts Down Second Return Rumors, Says He is Raising a Kitten

At the NFL Draft Combine, one of the rumors floating around was Tom Brady was not done with football. In a report, Rich Eisen let fans in on the rumors he heard.

Rich is back from Indianapolis and boy did he hear some things — his Top 5 Rumors Heard at #NFLCombine:



5. Philip Rivers

4. #DaBears

3. Lamar

2. 🧀

#NFL #NFLFreeAgency #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/F08mMCAcGq — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 6, 2023

“This one just blew my mind: Tom Brady might not be done after all,” Eisen said. “A couple people were just like, ‘Hang on, just you wait.’ And I was like, ‘He’s Instagramming out pictures of his cat.’ But it doesn’t look like he’s getting big and fat, does it? And just let it play out and see who wants what.”

Brady was said to have been an option for the Miami Dolphins. That’s until Tom spoke out for himself.

“Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter,” Brady wrote online.

Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter. https://t.co/Qzf2H4vr1j — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 7, 2023

Tom Brady announced his retirement, exactly one year after the date of his first retirement announcement. In a video uploaded to Twitter, Brady stated he is retiring “for good.”

Brady said he is sidestepping the pageantry of retirement and will not turn back this year to return to the field. Brady also revealed he “wouldn’t change a thing” for his career.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said. “I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me.”

For his career, Brady played 23 seasons, won seven Super Bowls, is a five-time Super Bowl MVP, and three-time NFL MVP, and collected over $300 million in earnings. In his final season, Brady threw for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.

You can see his announcement below.