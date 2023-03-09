The final season of Snowfall is currently underway. Episode four aired on Wednesday and Thursday morning, Damson Idris aired on Good Morning America.

Speaking with the ABC crew, Idris revealed he finally got to meet Denzel Washington.

“We walks my direction and shakes the newspeople hands and I go, ‘I have to say something.’ He replied, ‘Thank you, son,'” Idris said. “I go, ‘it’s Damson Idris,’ and he remembers last year when I was getting cooked and he goes ‘aye, my boy!'”

The cooking that Idris recalled was last year when he was on the red carpet with Two Bees TV. You can see that moment below.