Iconic rap group Salt-N-Pepa take fans behind the scenes of the official music video for “Shoop,” in the latest installment of Vevo Footnotes. The exclusive content is part of Vevo’s celebration to honor the historic 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop.

During the episode, Pepa delves into the story behind the song and her verse, as well as the challenges the group faced in convincing their label to release “Shoop” as the lead single from their album ‘Very Necessary.’ She also recounts the excitement they felt when the song became a massive hit and solidified the group’s position in hip-hop. Meanwhile, Salt discusses how the song helped her to step away from her boyfriend and manager, Hurby [Luv Bug] and how “Shoop” empowered not only her but other women. She also shares her favorite moment from the music video shoot and reveals that she recorded her verse while holding her daughter Corin.