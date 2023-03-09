Master P’s son Mercy Miller and the Notre Dame Sherman Oaks squad celebrated a big playoff win against Bronny James and his Sierra Canyon teammates on Tuesday(March 7).

All eyes have been on Sierra Canyon’s number 1 draft pick Bronny James., who is of course the son of NBA living legend LeBron James, who respectfully put up ten points for SC. It was totally unexpected that Mastr P’s son, Mercy Miller, would be the star of the game, putting 18 points in the bucket for Sherman Oaks, while his teammate, Caleb Foster, topped the game with 28.

Mercy and the Sherman Oaks team will have to play winner of the the Granada-Livermore and Salesian-Richmond game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento for Friday’s state championship game.

