Yung Miami is letting the world no she is no longer with her Papi Diddy.

The Miami rapper is insisting she’s single and denying she was ever coupled up at all.

The City Girls rapper sat down to chat with Billboard following their performance at Rolling Loud California on Saturday. When asked if they’d been on a double date with JT and her man rapper Lil Uzi Vert Miami made her relationship status quite clear.

“I’m single, baby,” Miami said. “What man you saw me with? I’m single. S-I-N-G-L-E, baby!”

She made this announcement the same weekend she shared she never wants to get married while responding to an inquiry from a fan on Instagram Live.

The next day, she doubled down on her statement by tweeting that she wouldn’t be sharing her next boyfriend.

They were first seen holding hands at Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ birthday party, but it wasn’t until last June that they made their romance official.

A few months later, Miami confirmed it was an open relationship. “We are dating. We single, but we’re dating,” she said. “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

She added: “He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him. I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating.”

We guess something must have changed.

