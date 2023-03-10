50 Cent has been tapped to lead the new series Vice City for Paramount +. According to Deadline, the series is a partnership of Lionsgate Television, Paramount Television Studios, and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson‘s G-Unit Film & Television.
The series is an original idea from writers and executive producers Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters, who will serve as executive producer and director. Executive producers also include G-Unit, as well as Alex Young and Jason Spitz for 87 Eleven.
Vice City will follow three friends and former soldiers returning to Miami in the mid-80s after a dishonorable discharge for their involvement in the Iran Contra scandal.
The synopsis adds:
Disgraced, displaced, and forgotten by the country they served and with no good job prospects, the three friends partner with a mysterious Colombian immigrant, uniting their financial needs and criminal ambitions to form a heist crew. Fueled by the need for American green, they traverse a violent and dangerous path in pursuit of the American Dream.