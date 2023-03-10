Conway The Machine’s Drumwork Records Spring takeover continues with Pain Provided Profit, his collaborative project with Jae Skeese, which is now available. This comes after the conclusion of his most recent sold-out Reject Mania European tour and the announcement of his own upcoming solo album, Won’t He Do It.

Jae Skeese, the first artist to sign with Conway The Machine’s Drumwork Music Group brand, contributed vocals to the first single from La Maquina, “Blood Roses,” and two tracks on the deluxe edition of From King To A GOD by Conway The Machine. In addition to performing on God Don’t Make Mistakes, Conway’s debut album on Shady Records, Skeese continued to rise by helping the album’s release by collaborating with Conway on two separate freestyles that were featured on Bootleg Kev and LA Leakers.

You can hear the new release below and let us know if you feeling Jae Skeese.

Advertisement