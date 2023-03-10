Dende has arrived with his new album, ’95 Civic. The release brings together elements of love, heartbreak, and passion, blending each throughout the transition of tracks. The Texas-born crooner conveys his passion in each song with the help of his beautiful southern church voice. ’95 Civic is the ideal full-length contrast to his most recent EP, Before We Crash, which was filled with bright and upbeat energy.


“Releasing ’95 Civic feels like the last thing I needed to do to move on to the next phase of my life,” Dende says of the album. “Although it’s a sad project, the time it allowed me to spend with A&R Mizz and producer Billy Blunt is something I will never forget. This is our best work yet.”

The album has several high points, but “Part-Time Lover” with Lilly Aviana is the best. Dende maintains an emotionless demeanor throughout the project. You can into the new release below.

