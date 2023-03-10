DJ Quik Says Working With JAY-Z and Beyoncé in a Studio Was an ‘Out-of-Body Experience’

DJ Quik has lived one of the best lives in Hip-Hop history. Appearing on All the Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Quik recalled being in the studio wth JAY-Z and Beyoncé, saying it was an “out-of-body experience.”

“Amazing, an out-of-body experience,” Quik said. “It’s like, ‘Wow.’ You really made it when you’re in the studio, Beyoncé’s offering you motherf**ing water, fruit and sh*t and just chilling. That session was just like you could imagine it’d be. Jay is quiet, he ain’t the kinda dude to walk around the studio writing and thinking or something. He sit there and just let the music get in and what not.”

Quik would contribute to the Hov doesn’t write rhymes legend, stating the rapper gets quiet in a corner and goes to wrok in his mind. Once he emerges he cocks his hat and drops off the heat.

“When he cock his hat, he go in there and just start nailing that shit. I ain’t see this motherf***er write not one lyric.”

