Don Toliver’s Love Sick album, and the deluxe edition, are currently out and running up streams. To be honest, it’s a stellar project that will likely top year-end lists. With the album in rotation, Don Toliver pulled up to Apple Music 1 to speak with Ebro Darden.
During the conversation, Don Toliver revealed the album was inspired by Michael Jackson and Studio 54.
“When I found out Michael Jackson was at Studio 54, that was it. That sent me. When I realized that Mike was in there, that really what did it, because I was like, yo, I’m loving the disco culture. I’m loving how they was just getting down dancing. You had to be a certain type of fly to get in. I seen Mike in there. I was like, I’m done.”
Toliver spoke about the album release, saying it’s a good feeling. “I started working on this project late April 2022 and I just haven’t stopped working on it since. Even to this day.. it’s crazy. It’s been an ongoing process and it’s been very tedious. Every single day. I definitely need a vacation. I’m not gonna lie to you. “
Don Toliver’s Love Sick album features James Black, Lil Durk, GloRilla, Charlie Wilson, Justin Bieber, Kali Uchis, TisaKorean, Future, Wizkid, Brent Faiyaz, and more.
You can hear the album below.