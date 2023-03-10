Don Toliver’s Love Sick album, and the deluxe edition, are currently out and running up streams. To be honest, it’s a stellar project that will likely top year-end lists. With the album in rotation, Don Toliver pulled up to Apple Music 1 to speak with Ebro Darden.

During the conversation, Don Toliver revealed the album was inspired by Michael Jackson and Studio 54.

“When I found out Michael Jackson was at Studio 54, that was it. That sent me. When I realized that Mike was in there, that really what did it, because I was like, yo, I’m loving the disco culture. I’m loving how they was just getting down dancing. You had to be a certain type of fly to get in. I seen Mike in there. I was like, I’m done.”

Toliver spoke about the album release, saying it’s a good feeling. “I started working on this project late April 2022 and I just haven’t stopped working on it since. Even to this day.. it’s crazy. It’s been an ongoing process and it’s been very tedious. Every single day. I definitely need a vacation. I’m not gonna lie to you. “

Advertisement

Don Toliver’s Love Sick album features James Black, Lil Durk, GloRilla, Charlie Wilson, Justin Bieber, Kali Uchis, TisaKorean, Future, Wizkid, Brent Faiyaz, and more.

You can hear the album below.