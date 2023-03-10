Fat Joe, like many sports fans, has watched the fall out of Ja Morant‘s actions in strip clubs, the streets, on Instagram, and more. Speaking on Instagram Live, Fat Joe spoke to Tee Mroant, Ja’s father, suggesting he steps in.

“Ja Morant always got his father there. Instead of his father enjoying the scene and getting drunk at the game, he better school his son,” Fat Joe said.

He added, “Your family has to really be your family and talk to you. I hope somebody gets him a copy of this because I don’t make money off Ja Morant. I’m just telling you the truth.”

Advertisement

Fat Joe Calls Out Ja Morant's Father

For Getting Drunk At Games

Instead Of Being A Parent pic.twitter.com/deqnWRGFrd — 1more4thegain (@1more4thegain) March 9, 2023

Ja Morant will not face criminal charges after he was seen on Instagram Live flashing a gun in a strip club. Glendale, Colorado, PD announced the decision not to pursue charges.

Following the announcement from local authorities, the Grizzlies announced Morant would miss at least four additional games. The earliest he could possibly return now is against the San Antonio Spurs on March 17. In between, the Warriors will face the Golden State Warriors, the Dallas Mavericks on a home and home, and make a trip to play the Miami HEAT.

Glendale police confirm the incident occurred at Shotgun Willie’s strip club after a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, but they did not have enough evidence to charge a crime. In part, the statement reads: