G Perico has released his new album, Hot Shot: Gangsta Grillz, alongside DJ Drama. This project takes you on a journey through his LA roots and development as a cultural mainstay in the community with a blend of current West Coast and vintage G-funk sounds.

Arriving alongside the album is the Hot Shot documentary, highlighting the road to this album.

Perico is refreshed and reset on Hot Shot after a five-year run that included a significant deal and a number of tracks that have received millions of streams. He released two album singles earlier this year, “Action” and “Ask G4”, each of which received 2 million YouTube views in a matter of few weeks.

G Perico has also announced his 2023 Hot Shot, beginning on March 30th in Brooklyn, NY and ending on June 4th in San Diego. You can cop those tickets here.

You can hear the new album below.