Janet Jackson is set to go on tour this summer. In a new announcement, the legend will capture her life in the forthcoming documentary, Family First.

The new documentary will be delivered by Lifetime and A&E, chronicling her efforts to bring the Jackson family band back together for the first time in 40 years. The effort will be done with her brother Randy.

Jackson said of the doc, “I am excited to continue to share my story, and welcome fans into my life and the ‘Together Again’ tour. Thank you for your never-ending support, and I hope you enjoy the next chapter.”

Advertisement

Randy Jackson added, “In this next chapter in the documentary, Janet and I are thrilled to welcome viewers on the road with us as we embark on the ‘Together Again’ tour, celebrating the milestone of 50 years of Janet’s career with fans across the country. We look forward to the continued partnership with Lifetime and A&E, and to sharing our family with viewers.”

Janet Jackson’s tour is her first in four years. This time she’s bringing Ludacris.

Janet just announced her 2023 Together Again North American Tour on social media, and fans wonder what she has up her sleeves.

“I’m going back on tour and yes we will be together again very, very soon,” Jackson said in an Instagram video on Monday. “I miss you guys so much and I can’t wait to see you. Our opening show is April 14 in Hollywood, Florida. I’m so excited.”