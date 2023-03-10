Christopher Fox, the brother of Julia Fox, Kanye West’s former lover, was arrested after an NYPD investigation team uncovered several illegal ghost guns and equipment for pressing narcotic pills during a raid. According to ABC7NY, the raid occurred on East 84th Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues on the Upper East Side on Wednesday.

During the raid, Fox’s father was detained but not charged with any crimes.

Neighbors in the area called authorities about a tip of suspicious deliveries, leading to the discovery of illegal guns, pills, a pill press, pressure cookers, fentanyl, chloroform, heroin, propane, formaldehyde, and materials that make explosives.

Christopher Fox is now facing charges of criminal possession of controlled substance, manufacture of a machine gun, manufacture of a rapid fire modified device, manufacture of a dangerous instrument, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.