Kirk Franklin Becomes First Artist in History to Top a Songwriters Chart for 100 Weeks

Kirk Franklin has topped the Billboard Gospel Songwriter’s chart for 100 straight weeks. He is the first artist to reach the 100-week mark in history.

In June 2019, Billboard released its Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts, as well as rankings for each genre, including Latin, Christian, Gospel, R&B/hip-hop, Country, Rock & Alternative, R&B, Rap, and Dance/Electronic.

“As a songwriter, there are few things more gratifying than seeing your work connect with people on a deep level,” Franklin tells Billboard. “To have my music resonate with so many for 100 weeks is truly a humbling experience. I am grateful beyond words to those that love my music for their support and to everyone who has played a part in bringing my music to life.”

Franklin’s continued run at the top of the chart comes from a trio of songs created with Maverick City Music. He also holds the records for most Hot Gospel No. 1 songs.