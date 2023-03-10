Lola Brooke is back! Dropping off a new bass-heavy banger in “So DISRESPECTFUL.”

The new single is produced by Reefa Music and Gyard, bringing that spark of Lola to tackle the hard-hitting track, warning friends, fans, and foes. It’s Gator Season.

Lola Brooke’s musical career has skyrocketed during the past 12 months. Her breakout smash song “Don’t Toy With It” continues to set the bar high with 77M+ global streams to date. Recent placements for the song include the RapCaviar playlist on Spotify, the Rap Life playlist on Apple Music, and the Rap Rotation playlist on Amazon Music.

Through the “Me vs. Myself Tour,” Lola finished the North American portion of her maiden tour with A Boogie wit da Hoodie this past weekend. Almost 19,000 concertgoers attended Lola’s sold-out performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, as she carried her efforts home.

You can hear the new single below.