In association with Latin music icon Ozuna, the NBA and Mitchell & Ness unveiled a new limited-edition sportswear line starring the Los Angeles Lakers. The customized apparel, which includes a Lakers hoodie, Hardwood Classics jersey, t-shirt, shorts, and hat embroidered with his official logo and displays his NBA devotion, was designed by the two-time Latin Grammy Award winner.

“As a lifelong fan of the NBA, I couldn’t be more excited to launch my own Mitchell & Ness Lakers collection,” said Ozuna. “These items are particularly special because they speak to my personal style and showcase my passion for the team, which I know millions of basketball fans around the world share. To drop these pieces during Noches Éne•Bé•A while the league celebrates the Latin community makes this all the more significant.”

The partnership also occurs as the NBA commemorates NBA supporters and players from Latin American and American Hispanic communities with its 17th annual Noches Éne•Bé•A (eh-nay-bay-ah) Latin Nights program throughout the month of March. NBA teams from all throughout the league will hold team evenings and community events that feature musical performances from Latin American musicians that are culturally appropriate, in-language digital content, events, and exclusive gifts. The Noches Éne•Bé•A promotion will be present for a few nationally televised games, including the Lakers’ game against the Phoenix Suns on March 22 at 10 p.m. ET, which will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN.

Ozuna is also featured on the song “A Correr Los Lakers” which has more than 75 million views on YouTube.