Snoop Dogg Announces Two New Solo Albums, Teaming with Larry Jackson’s New Gamma Record Label

Snoop Dogg Announces Two New Solo Albums, Teaming with Larry Jackson’s New Gamma Record Label

Snoop Dogg has two new albums on the way. The releases will come in partnership with Larry Jackson’s recently announced Gamma record label.

Hitting Instagram, Snoop revealed the news, also highlighting that the label is backed by a major budget of $1 billion.

Speaking with Bloomberg, Snoop revealed the label helped redistribute the Death Row Records catalog in addition to the new albums.

Advertisement

“It made sense for two Black men to come together to change the face of the industry,” Snoop Dogg said. “I didn’t want to partner with a regular company because they respect me and fear me so much, they wouldn’t wanna give me ideas.”