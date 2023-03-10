Third Person Dies Following Stampede at GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes Rochester Concert

A third person is now dead after being trampled by a stampede at Memphis rappers GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes show in Rochester, New York.

According to the Associated Press, the third deceased is 35-year-old Aisha Stephens. She was the last remaining hospitalized victim following the event at the Rochester Main Street Armory. That venue is now closed.

Previously, 33-year-old Rhondesia Belton of Buffalo and 35-year-old Brandy Miller of Rochester died, with several others injured following a stampede toward exits due to gunshots. Police state gunshots cannot be confirmed.

Rochester did not review the venue’s entertainment license on Wednesday, leading to the shutdown and starting a run of criminal and regulatory investigations. In addition, fire and code enforcement authorities will come inside the building and review photos and videos to determine any violations.

The main area of the armory had a capacity of 5,000 people.

On March 6, GloRilla released a statement.