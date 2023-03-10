[WATCH] Beanie Sigel Details Being in a Rap Group with Black Thought in Elementary School

Philly rap talent is insane. Can you believe at one point Beanie Sigel and Black Thought were in the same rap group? Who wants those problems? Beanie was a guest on Vlad TV and he revealed he and Black Thought were in an elementary school rap group together.

“Black Thought, that was my first rap partner,” Sigel revealed. “Yeah, we were in a group in elementary school. Cousin Reek, Tyreek, we went to school together, everything.”

Nuts, right? Beanie added a bit more, stating they did everything together, from graffiti to breakdancing. The two even skipped school to listen to Sugar Hill Gang.

You can check it out below.

Earlier this week, the Broad Street Bully celebrated a birthday. If you missed his March 6 celebration, be sure to drop a tweet or IG comment and wish him a happy belated.