On Friday, November 4, Red Bull and Rick Ross made history in the cultural mecca of Atlanta, Georgia with the US debut of Red Bull Symphonic, an unprecedented collaboration of hip-hop and classical music featuring Maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers and acclaimed all-Black symphony, Orchestra Noir. Held at the prestigious Atlanta Symphony Hall, the sold-out event delivered a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of music, community and Black excellence.

In this exclusive documentary—released today on Rick Ross’ YouTube channel—go behind the scenes and see how Red Bull Symphonic came together. Featuring never-before-seen rehearsal footage and exclusive interviews with Maestro Rodgers, members of Orchestra Noir, superstar violinist Mapy, Sainted Trap Choir, and The Biggest Boss himself, The Making of Red Bull Symphonic pulls back the curtain to reveal the inspirational story that brought the event to life.