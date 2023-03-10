[WATCH] NLE Choppa Drops Off New Single and Video “Mo Up Front”

NLE Choppa makes a comeback with a brand-new, aggressive crowd-pleaser called “Mo Up Front.”

The anthem is the most recent single from the rapper’s eagerly awaited Cottonwood 2 album. It is quick, aggressive, and immediately catchy. Cottonwood 2 is set to release this coming spring.

“Tell ‘em that I know money, used to getting dope money,” Choppa raps on “Mo Up Front” over trembling percussion and a blazing backdrop of rattling samples.. “Now I’m getting show money, I need some mo up front!”

The rising rapper builds an evocative image of life in the fast lane, adding: “Trafficking the snow bunny, running through a bag o’ honey — tell ‘em that I know money, I need some mo upfront.”

You can tap into the single and video below.