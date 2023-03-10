Wednesday night(March 8), boxers Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Jake Paul had an in-person confrontation outside of the Miami-Dade Arena following the Heat’s loss to the Cavaliers and it was caught on video.

The Mayweather team confronted Paul’s entourage. A few words were exchanged between the groups, but Paul can be seen running from the confrontation before things got physical. Jake then took to Instagram to address the incident with Mayweather, who he says pulled up with “50 dudes” out of nowhere.

An unnamed source close to Floyd told TMZ, “Jake crossed the line. This wasn’t about grabbing a hat. This was about Jake’s comments to Floyd about Floyd’s deceased family member and other below-the-belt inappropriate behavior.”

Advertisement