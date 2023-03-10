YG Hosts All-Red Birthday Party in West Hollywood with Travis Scott, Offset, Saweetie & More as Guests

YG celebrated his birthday on Wednesday night at Melrose Place with a star-studded party that was preceded by a private dinner. The night’s dress code was all-red upscale, which YG and celebrities alike turned into a chic occasion. Partygoers relished a night of terrific music provided by DJ Vision, beverages, and the opulent ambiance of one of LA’s most famous locations.

In attendance to celebrate the star were YG’s family and friends including some of the hottest names in the industry like Offset, Travis Scott, Saweetie, BIA, A$AP Ferg, Tyga, Justin Combs, Christian Combs, Nardo Wick, Mustard, Mario, Lenny S, Todd Gurly III, Kris D. Lofton, and Quincy Chad.

You can see images from the night below.

